Police appealing for witnesses after power tools stolen from Dronfield

Police are appealing for witnesses after power tools were allegedly stolen from a pick-up truck in Dronfield.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Tuesday, October 9, outside The White Swan on Chesterfield Road.

It was reported that a grey Ford Transit van pulled up, two men got out and took items from the back of the open pick-up. The men then got back in their van and drove off.

A DeWalt laser level, a large tool box and contents and a power tool box and contents are reported missing. All items are either DeWalt or Milwaukee and are marked with three initials.

Did you witness the incident? If so, or you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch with the police by calling 101.

Please quote the reference number 18000484781 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Craig Allinson, in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.