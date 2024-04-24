Police appeal to trace man missing from his home in Derbyshire town

Officers have called on the public to aid their search for a missing Derbyshire man.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael is believed to have left his home in Alfreton at around 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 23), and was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Alfreton town centre.

The 42-year-old is described as around 5ft 5in tall with long brown hair, which he usually wears in a ponytail, and a beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was wearing black jeans, a black hoody with a logo on the back and black trainers. Michael also has a lip piercing.

Michael was last seen in Alfreton.Michael was last seen in Alfreton.
Michael was last seen in Alfreton.

Have you seen Michael or do you know where he might be?

READ THIS: Woman hounded Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins with “scurrilous” allegations, court hears

If you have any information which you think could help with enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 119 of April 24:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireFacebookChesterfieldTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.