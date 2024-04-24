Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael is believed to have left his home in Alfreton at around 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 23), and was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Alfreton town centre.

The 42-year-old is described as around 5ft 5in tall with long brown hair, which he usually wears in a ponytail, and a beard.

He was wearing black jeans, a black hoody with a logo on the back and black trainers. Michael also has a lip piercing.

Have you seen Michael or do you know where he might be?

If you have any information which you think could help with enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 119 of April 24:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101