Police appeal to help find missing Derbyshire man
Derbyshire Police have released an appeal to help locate a man who went missing yesterday afternoon.
Wayne Lilley, from Renishaw, was last seen around 4.00pm on Wednesday, December 15 in the Barlborough area.
The 35-year-old is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black combat trousers and a black jacket.
If you have seen Wayne, or have any information about where he might be, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 1103 of December 15.
Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call us on 101.