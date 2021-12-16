Police appeal to help find missing Derbyshire man

Derbyshire Police have released an appeal to help locate a man who went missing yesterday afternoon.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:50 pm
Wayne was last sighted in Barlborough yesterday.

Wayne Lilley, from Renishaw, was last seen around 4.00pm on Wednesday, December 15 in the Barlborough area.

The 35-year-old is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black combat trousers and a black jacket.

If you have seen Wayne, or have any information about where he might be, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 1103 of December 15.

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

