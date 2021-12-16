Police appeal to help find missing Derbyshire man

Wayne was last sighted in Barlborough yesterday.

Wayne Lilley, from Renishaw, was last seen around 4.00pm on Wednesday, December 15 in the Barlborough area.

The 35-year-old is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black combat trousers and a black jacket.

If you have seen Wayne, or have any information about where he might be, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 1103 of December 15.

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.