Police appeal for information after incident at Spireites match

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have video footage of an incident which happened at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium last Saturday.

Smoke canisters were thrown from among the away fans in the East Stand following the final whistle at the Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town match.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this, especially anyone with mobile phone footage.

Any information or footage should be reported to the Derbyshire Constabulary Football Unit by calling 101, or by email to derbyshirefootballunit@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk