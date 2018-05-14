Police appeal after Chesterfield affray

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing affray.

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance on John Street in the Brimington area of Chesterfield yesterday evening, Saturday, May 12.

A police spokesman said: "We believe the incident, at around 7.30pm, involved occupants of a silver Seat Leon.

"A silver Ford Fiesta was reported to have been damaged."

The man arrested following disturbance has now been released under investigation.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call PC Michael Smith on 101 quoting reference 18000217234.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.