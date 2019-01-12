Police appeal after bus damaged in 'altercation' in Codnor

Derbyshire police have released CCTV images in a bid to identify a man and woman after an alleged altercation.
The altercation took place on a TrentBarton bus, which was passing through Codnor at around 11.15pm on November 28.
The bus door was damaged after the 'altercation', which involved three men and a woman.
Police are now appealing to help trace a man and a woman who were pictured on CCTV, who might be able to help officers investigating the incident.
"Do you recognise the man or the woman in the images?" Said a police spokesman.
"If so, please contact PC Yoan Cordon, quoting reference 18*629177, by using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."