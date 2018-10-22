Police appeal after 68-year-old hit by a car in Bakewell

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a 68-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Bakewell.

Officers were called to the scene at Buxton Road, Bakewell on Friday, September 28 at around 5pm.

It happened on Buxton Road at Bakewell. Photo: Google Images.

The male pensioner had been hit by a passing vehicle and was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor head injuries.

Police launched the appeal today (Monday, October 22) and are asking anyone who saw the incident happen or has dash cam footage of the Buxton Road area around the time of the collision to get in touch.

Quote the reference number 18000466014 and the name of the officer in the case PC Dave Morrell, in any correspondence.

