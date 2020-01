A vehicle fire in a Derbyshire village was believed to have been started deliberately last night.

Firefighters were called to Birchwood Crescent in Somercotes shortly after 6pm.

A joint investigation between Derbyshire police and fire officials is underway after the blaze.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, a vehicle was well alight.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down.

“The fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.

“A joint fire and police investigation in progress,” the spokesperson added