Police and fire crews attend road traffic accident in Nether Handley

Fire crews from Staveley attended a road traffic accident between two vehicles this morning (November 2)

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service received a call at 09:36am to attend the scene.

Nobody was trapped or injured, and crews made the scene safe.