Police and bomb squad scrambled after suspected dynamite found outside Chestefield building

Police and bomb squads were scrambled to close off part of Chesterfield, after suspected dynamite was discovered outside a building.

By Douglas Whitbread
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 8:13am

Emergency services rushed to Stonegravels Lane, after a member of the public made the discovery yesterday

Officers cordoned off a number of roads around the area while Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams attended to dispose of the device.

Derbyshire Police said what was believed to be dynamite was discovered at a business on the street, which has a number of industrial units.

A force spokesperson said: "We were called just before lunchtime today by a member of the public at a business on Stonegravels Lane in Chesterfield, after what is believed to be dynamite was found outside a building.”

They added that a 100 metre cordon was put in place for safety and the road was closed, along with a small part of the A61, including the Hornsbridge roundabout.”

Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts attended to dispose of the device safely