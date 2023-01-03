Emergency services rushed to Stonegravels Lane, after a member of the public made the discovery yesterday

Officers cordoned off a number of roads around the area while Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams attended to dispose of the device.

Derbyshire Police said what was believed to be dynamite was discovered at a business on the street, which has a number of industrial units.

A force spokesperson said: "We were called just before lunchtime today by a member of the public at a business on Stonegravels Lane in Chesterfield, after what is believed to be dynamite was found outside a building.”

They added that a 100 metre cordon was put in place for safety and the road was closed, along with a small part of the A61, including the Hornsbridge roundabout.”