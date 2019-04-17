Poignant final farewell trip to Chesterfield FC for club legend Kevin Randall

Chesterfield footballing legend Kevin Randall make one last trip to the club where he made his name and endeared himself to thousands of fans

On it's way to the funeral service this afternoon, his cortege visited the Proact Stadium and Kevin's coffin was carried on a horse-drawn carriage around the perimeter of the stadium.

It was a moving and fitting tribute to the man who passed away at the age of 73 last month, prompting a deluge of tributes from those who knew him in the game.

As a player, he won Division Four and endeared himself to fans with 96 goals in 258 league appearances – enough for joint third place on the club’s all-time goalscoring list - and in 1983 John Duncan brought him back to Saltergate as part of the management team.

The funeral service took place this afternoon at Chesterfield Crematorium