Podiatry clinic on the move to Chesterfield's Market Hall

A Chesterfield podiatrist has been told he can relocate his surgery to the town’s Market Hall.

Chesterfield Borough Council has given Christopher Maggs conditional permission to change unit two of the Market Hall from a shop into a chiropody surgery.

In his planning application, Mr Maggs stated: “I currently have an upstairs practice in Chesterfield, which I purchased two years ago.

“The practice is long-standing and has been in existence 40 years.

“With an ageing population I am keen to relocate to a downstairs practice in the centre of Chesterfield and am planning to base myself in this location for about the next 20 years.

“It is my understanding from local research the Market Hall previously had a chiropodist practice - Scholl - approximately 15 to 20 years ago.

“It would be good to rekindle this tradition.”

Podiatrists are healthcare professionals who have been trained to prevent, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate abnormal conditions of the feet and lower limbs.