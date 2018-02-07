‘PLEASE SUPPORT US’: One of Chesterfield’s oldest family businesses wants to remain in town

A well-known family business in Chesterfield which is facing closure after more than 100 years in the town has issued a heartfelt plea to help save it.

Dents of Chesterfield, a pharmacist and photography shop, could be forced to close in the near future because of a reduction in footfall in New Square and due to a cut in funding from central government.

Austin Dilks, pharmacist general manager at Dents, told the Derbyshire Times that no one wants it to close and he is encouraging people to support one of the oldest businesses in the town.

“It would be a major shame if Dents had to close,” he said.

“It has been part of the town for years so it would be a sad day.

“It is the last thing the family want to happen.”

He added: “Please show your support for Dents.

“We offer excellent customer service and it is a family owned business with family values.”

There are 14 members of staff at Dents’ Chesterfield site and some of these may have to go but nothing has been decided yet. There are also six members of staff at Dents in Newbold but these roles are not under-threat yet, however this may change.

Mr Dilks said that a redundancy process is underway and bosses are looking at ways to “restructure” the business to help save it.

He added: “We have got to the point where it is quite imminent or the business could be non-viable. It has to be done quickly.”

According to its own information, Dents was founded by John Dent in 1903.

The old premises were demolished in 1964 and replaced by the current building.

At one time, trading at Dents was carried out over three floors but now it is just two levels.

A major refurbishment of the photo department took place in February 2009.

A post on Facebook by Town and Country Photography, based within Dents, pleaded: “Bring in your scripts, go to your Doctor’s and get your scripts sent to us.

“Buy your toiletries, get your photos printed out, buy your photo equipment, get your passport photo’s, portraits and wedding photo’s, use us and other independent retailers and not the internet giants.

“WITH YOUR HELP WE CAN KEEP GOING!!!!”