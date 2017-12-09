Plans unveiled for transformation of former Chesterfield pub site

New life could be breathed into a former pub in Chesterfield - creating up to 25 jobs.

The Co-op has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to convert the old Crispin Inn on Ashgate Road into a food shop.

The building is currently in a poor state following years of neglect.

A spokesman for the Co-op told the Derbyshire Times: "I can confirm that we have submitted a planning application to convert the former Crispin Inn to a new food store, bringing the building back into use and providing substantial local benefits.

"If the planning application is successful, our new store will have an in-store bakery, locally-sourced products and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials, as well as a cash machine.

"Twenty to 25 new full- and part-time jobs will be created, which will be targeted at local residents and offer a variety of skills and training programmes.

"The new store will also bring a funding boost for community groups through the Co-op's membership scheme. Since the scheme's launch in September last year, nearby stores have supported 30 groups in Derbyshire and distributed £65,000 through its local community fund.

"We value the views of the community and, having consulted hundreds of local residents on our plans, we have found that the vast majority would welcome a new store."

Three years ago, residents won a campaign to stop the Crispin Inn from being turned into a Tesco shop.

The pub subsequently shut but Tesco - which leased the building from owners Enterprise Inns - said it was not interested in opening a store at the site.