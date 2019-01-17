Plans to create permanent traveller site in Wingerworth dropped

Controversial plans to create a residential site for travellers in Wingerworth have been dropped.

The site, at Greenway, is one of four locations earmarked for permanent traveller sites in North East Derbyshire- but has been ‘withdrawn from consideration’ due to highway issues.

North East Derbyshire District Council launched a consultation into the Wingerworth site earlier this month- along with sites at Dark Lane at Calow, Dark Lane at North Wingfield and Temperance Hill at Wooley Moor.

The proposals sparked anger among some Wingerworth residents, who raised concerns about ‘rubbish, crime and anti-social behaviour’.

But now it has been decided that planned works to the highway on a nearby housing development of 300 homes mean access to the Wingerworth site would not be possible.

Councillor Michael Gordon, cabinet member for the Environment at North East Derbyshire District Council, said, “The site is opposite the Hanging Banks housing development and after we, as landowner were informed of this new information, we consulted with the Highway authority and agreed that the site was no longer viable and have agreed the site should no longer be considered.

“We continually look at these sites and although it is unusual to change or amend material in current consultations, it’s not unusual for sites to fall out of consideration.

“So, in light of the new information we felt it would be in the best interests of the district and the council to withdraw the site from consideration.”

The site will still feature in the current consultation as its removal needs to be agreed with the Local Plan inspector.

The consultation is open until Friday, February 15 and can be found here: http://www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/index.php/local-plan-examination?accid=3