Plans to build up to 750 homes in Inkersall would wreak 'havoc', campaigners fear

Concerns have been raised about plans to build up to 750 homes in a Derbyshire village.

Gladman Developments Ltd wants to build the houses - 30 per cent of which would be affordable - on land off Bamford Road in Inkersall.

The company - which is expected to submit an outline planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council soon - is also seeking to provide land for a primary school and shops at the greenfield site.

Inkersall campaigner Mick Bagshaw is concerned about the planned development.

He said: "The proposal would cause havoc for the area.

"Local roads would not cope.

"The mention of land being available for retail and a school is just a carrot being dangled for residents to accept the application. The mention of land available does not guarantee that the school will get built.

"I think building these homes would make Inkersall too large and reduce open space for residents and wildlife to share."

In an objection letter to the council, Stephen Waddoups said: "This application would have a detrimental impact on a village that already has significant traffic congestion problems.

"Greenfield sites need to be preserved along with the thriving wildlife.

"The area is very popular with walkers and cyclists as the Trans-Pennine trail runs through the village with views over open fields.

"Why should this be jeopardised when brownfield sites are available in other areas. Surely these should be considered first?"

Company unavailable for comment

The Derbyshire Times gave Gladman Developments Ltd the opportunity to respond to concerns but a spokesperson said nobody was available to comment.

In a document submitted to the council, the company said: "The proposed development would deliver a range of of market and affordable housing types, with amenity space provided in the form of dedicated, private and shared amenity space.

"The characteristics of the proposed development would be very similar to adjacent land uses."