Plans to build 200 homes in village near Chesterfield lodged

Plans have been lodged to build almost 200 homes in a village near Chesterfield.

The proposals by Northwood Group Ltd, submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council, seek full planning permission for 197 dwellings off Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton.

There will be a mix of two and five bedroomed properties, including bungalows and semi-detached and detached homes.

The documents, available to view on the district council website, state: “The proposal will deliver 197 new dwellings in the short term including 39 affordable dwellings.

“This exemplar scheme of well-designed new dwellings will provide a housing mix to meet the housing needs of a wide variety of future residents including the young, old, small and growing families.”

A letter submitted by Liberal Democrat councillor for Tupton, David Hancock, says that although the proposed development is within the district council’s Local Plan, he is concerned that it is not ‘sustainable’.

Mr Hancock also notes concerns from the NHS about ‘lacking available capacity for such a proposed increase in population’ and says that the headteacher of the local primary school has aired similar views.

The letter goes on to say: “Logistically Ankerbold Road, especially at the junction with Station New Road, is inadequate to sustain a development of this size; which would effectively double the traffic flow along a road which was, ultimately intended as nothing more than a service road to a handful of dwellings and two farms.

“I therefore request that the application be reconsidered based on the lack of available infrastructure and amenities to support a development of this scale without adequate investment to improve availability of school and GP placements and road access.”

There will be 417 car parking spaces, including 390 driveway spaces and 81 spaces in single and double garages.

A consultation even on the plans took place in November where residents were asked for their views.