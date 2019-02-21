Plans lodged to build almost 80 new homes in Bolsover

Plans have been lodged to build almost 80 new homes in Bolsover.

The proposals by Woodall Homes are for land adjacent to Pattison Street, off Bolsover Road, in Shuttlewood.

The development will include 35, four-bed homes, five, three-bed deteached houses, 10, three-bed semi-detached homes and 15, three-bed bungalows.

The plans state: “The design of the proposed dwellings is traditional with gabled pitched tiled roofs, and reference has been made to the local vernacular with red facing brickwork and grey and red roof coverings which are used to create local differences and identity. The limited palette of materials in the development will define its character and give a sense of place, and small-scale differences will differentiate each home.”

View the plans on the Bolsover council website using reference 19/00083/FUL.