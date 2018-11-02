Plans lodged to build 400 homes in north Derbyshire

Plans have been submitted to build almost 400 homes in north Derbyshire.

The proposals by Harworth Group are for 397 properties on land off Upperthorpe Road and Green Lane in Killamarsh.

The designs state: “It is maintained that the proposed residential development of up to 397 dwellings on land off Green Lane and Westthorpe Road, Westthorpe, will offer a distinctive and high quality residential development which can deliver diverse and varied types and tenures of housing suitable to meet the needs of local need utilising a site which was predominantly formerly used as a colliery.

“A large range of local facilities are available to residents in Killamarsh, and the site is well located for, and maintains connections to the local footpath network allowing current and future residents to access the country side beyond.”

The plans have received a number of objection letters, stating reasons such as increased traffic congestion, impact on roads, loss of greenbelt land and impact on wildlife among others.

The plans can be viewed on the North East Derbyshire District Council using the reference 18/01003/OL.