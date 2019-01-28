Plans for up to 150 new homes in Brimington REJECTED

Controversial plans to build up to 150 homes in Brimington have been rejected by councillors.

FG Sissons (Chesterfield) Ltd submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to build the properties on greenfield land to the north west of Northmoor View.

The application was lodged after the company last year failed to obtain planning permission to build 300 homes at the location.

READ MORE: Chesterfield council leader rejoices as plans for 300 new homes are scrapped

During a meeting on Monday, the council's planning committee unanimously rejected the application in light of strong public opposition.

Councillor Ian Callan, a member of the planning committee, said: "Traffic and air pollution are big concerns.

"We have a five-year housing supply and therefore the green fields which provide the strategic gap between Brimington and Tapton must be protected."

Coun Tricia Gilby, leader of the council and also a councillor for the Brimington south ward, added: "This unanimous decision shows not only the people of Brimington and Tapton but also communities across Chesterfield that this council does protect its residents from speculative and unnecessary development."

In its application, FG Sissons (Chesterfield) Ltd - which can appeal the planning committee's decision - said its proposals would have created construction jobs and delivered affordable housing.