Plans for up to 150 new homes in Brimington due to be decided today

Controversial plans to build up to 150 homes in Brimington are due to be decided by councillors today.

FG Sissons (Chesterfield) Ltd has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to build the properties on greenfield land to the north west of Northmoor View.

The application has been submitted after the company last year failed to obtain planning permission to build 300 homes at the location.

The council's planning committee is expected to reject the new application when it meets this afternoon.

The Derbyshire Times will bring you the outcome after a decision has been made.