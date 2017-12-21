Plans for new shops, hotel and restaurant in South Normanton near designer outlet

Plans have been submitted for a new multi-million retail development in South Normanton - but the proposals have been criticised.

Known as Park 38, it would be located on vacant land on Cartwright Lane, close to the East Midlands Designer Outlet, creating more than 1,000 jobs.

A full planning application has been submitted by Limes Developments Ltd for retail stores and a coffee shop, food and drink places including the option of a restaurant and a wine bar and a hotel.

While outline planning permission has been lodged for units for warehousing and distribution and ancillary office floorspace and a small group of trade counter type outlets, or alternatively, a gym.

Marcus Jolly, director of Limes Developments, said: “Our proposals for Park 38, South Normanton, aim to provide a new mixed-use development comprising retail, hospitality, restaurant and commercial uses, all within a high quality environment.

“We consulted locally on our plans in the summer and received a really positive response from local people.

“Our objective is to create a modern and attractive shopping environment which will bring leading retailers to Park 38 and complement those already found at the McArthur Glen outlet centre on the other side of the A38. In line with modern retail-led destinations of this nature, a number of restaurants/cafes along with a dedicated coffee outlet are planned, so that food and beverages are readily available to shoppers.”

He added: “In addition to the retail units, a hotel is proposed with its own dedicated parking along with modern industrial/warehouse units responding to the requirements of major companies seeking a highly accessible location.

“Overall, this represents an estimated £100 million investment in South Normanton and once fully developed, Park 38 is expected to create over 1,000 jobs.”

However, the plans have received 89 objection letters so far.

A letter signed by the majority of objectors says: “The town centres close to the proposed retail park are improving but remain vulnerable and need time to recover and benefit from the positive steps that are being made by various key stakeholders towards improving their vitality and viability. Park 38 will wholly undermine this recovery.”

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee will make a decision in March.