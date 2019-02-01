Plans approved to build new council homes in Brampton

Planning permission has been approved to build 10 new council homes in Brampton.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved the plans for a mix of 10, three and four bedrooms on the site of the former sheltered housing complex at Heaton Court.

Councillor Helen Bagley, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for homes and customers, said: “It is 100 years since the Chesterfield Corporation, the forerunner of Chesterfield Borough Council, built the first council homes for local soldiers who had fought in the First World War.

“I am proud that we are continuing to provide new quality houses for local families and particularly that we are using the skills and expertise of our staff to build them.”

The plans were approved on January 28.

The council says it aims to build 100 new council homes over the next five years.

Families are set to move into four new council homes at Rufford Close this spring.

Plans have also been approved for new homes at Manor Drive at Brimington and are also being developed for several other sites including Court Place in Middlecroft and the former Brockwell Court in Brockwell.