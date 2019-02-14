Planners to consider build of enterprise centre on Chesterfield's Donut Roundabout

Plans to develop a three-floor enterprise centre at the town's Donut Roundabout are set to be rubber-stamped by Chesterfield Borough Council.

The proposals will be brought before the authority's planning committee on Monday (February 18) at the Town Hall.

The council want to build the centre on part of the Donut car park to meet demand for office spaces to house start-up and growing small businesses.

If approved, work would start in March and take a year to complete, and the building would include 32 air conditioned offices of different sizes.

The enterprise centre plan would mean the loss of 60 of the 255 spaces on the Donut car park.

But the council insists these spaces would be replaced by the extra capacity on the neighbouring Saltergate multi-storey car park, which is being built alongside it also as part of the Northern Gateway scheme.

The Donut car park would remain open during the construction of the enterprise centre.