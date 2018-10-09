Pinxton youngster who received live-saving liver transplant wants you to become an organ donor

A brave Pinxton youngster who received a vital liver transplant as a baby has stressed the importance of organ donation- and encouraged people to help save lives by signing the register.

Trinity Walters was just a couple of weeks old when her parents were told she had severe liver damage due to a rare condition and needed an urgent transplant.

Trinity has some ongoing health problems but says she 'just gets on with it' and loves learning about art and space.

Weighing a tiny 4lbs, Trinity was one of the smallest babies in the world to have the operation after a donor was identified in 22 days.

The Kirkstead Junior Academy has just celebrated her tenth birthday and is well aware she owes her life to doctors and her donor.

She is now somewhat of an ambassador for organ donation, encouraging school staff to hold a special assembly so her fellow pupils are educated on the issue.

Trinity said: “I think it’s important that people know about it because it saves peoples lives. Everyone who was a donor and all of my doctors have done their best to help me.”

Trinity as a baby with mum Leonna.

Despite ongoing health problems and regular tests, bubbly Trinity says she ‘just gets on with it’ and loves learning- particularly about art and space.

“I don’t let my problems get in the way even though I still bring medicines to school and an EpiPen because I have lots of allergies,” said Trinity, who one day hopes to become an astrononer.

Trinity’s mum Leonna said: “Before this we never really thought about the donor register. My husband filled out our cards while we were at the hospital and it was the same afternoon we found a liver for Trinity. It’s so important to think about donating organs to people whose life might depend on them.”

Karen Slater, head at Kirkstead Junior Academy, said: “Trinity is such an inspiration to all of us and truly reflects the ethos we all hold dear . We want to help her to spread the message of registering as an organ donor so that more people are given the gift of health. Trinity’s message should be spread far and wide and if anyone can achieve that, Trinity can.”