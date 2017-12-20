PICTURES: Topless mermaid ‘to be removed’ from Grassmoor garden

A ‘lewd’ Grassmoor garden statue will be taken down – but not before going out in a blaze of glory.

A topless mermaid – only recently covered up – has adorned Mick Barbrooks’ front lawn for the last 15 years.

Mick Barbrooks with his controversial front garden display

Last month, the Derbyshire Times reported on efforts by Rykneld Homes to have her – and the ‘house’ she lives in – removed.

Now, Mick and his partner have reluctantly agreed to the housing association’s demands – but are determined to give the scaly stunner a send off to remember.

He said: “Five of them came and saw me – they said you have kicked up a right stink.

“It has gone up and down the country they said. She’s been on TV and everything.”

Despite agreeing to move his pride and joy, Mick and his partner hope to put her last few weeks on show to good use.

“We have both had cancer so we are going to use her to raise money for Macmillan and Ashgate Hospice,” said Mick.

“She will be covered in lights over Christmas until they take her down after New Year. We will have a bucket and collection tins for people to put money in. She will look fantastic.”

Despite the furore, Mick says he still can’t understand what all the fuss is about.

“I saw something where they had a nude statue in London and there was nowt about it,” he said.

“I have had no end of response from people on the Internet. They all say ‘why do they want her taken down? - I think it is lovely’.”

But Mick’s mermaid, who has now been nicknamed Splash, won’t be disappearing for good.

Splash’s home will be taken down on January 2 – with the statue itself moved round the back of Mick’s house.

After this is done, the housing association has agreed that he can rebuild the structure there, allowing her to take pride of place once again.