PICTURES: The disgusting sights inspectors found inside a Chinese takeaway

A Derbyshire takeaway owner has been ordered to pay more than £8,000 after he admitted three food hygiene crimes in court.

Erewash Borough Council successfully prosecuted Ying Yung Chen, the owner of China Palace on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, after inspectors discovered long-standing dirt throughout the premises and rat droppings in several locations within the kitchen and an outbuilding.

Inside China Palace in Ilkeston. Pictures submitted by Erewash Borough Council.

An inspection was carried out after the borough council received a complaint about rats seen outside the takeaway.

At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday, Chen, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, admitted failing in his duty to keep China Palace clean and maintained in good repair and condition.

He also pleaded guilty to two other offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 - failing to ensure adequate procedures were in place to control pests and failing to ensure that food handlers were supervised and trained in food hygiene.

The court was told that Chen left untrained staff to cook and work in the kitchen when he was away.

Inside China Palace in Ilkeston. Pictures submitted by Erewash Borough Council.

Chen was fined £2,000 for each of the three offences and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs and a £170 victim surcharge - a total of £8,170.

The court heard that improvements had been made at the takeaway since last May - but, summing up the case, District Judge Taaffe said the fine should 'still be at such a level to reflect the seriousness of the offence and to act as a deterrent to others who ignore their hygiene responsibilities'.

After the hearing, Councillor Garry Hickton, the borough council's lead member for the environment, said: "This case highlights the important work carried out by our environmental health team in inspecting food businesses to ensure the health and safety of residents is not at risk.

"It should serve as a reminder to all food businesses that they must comply with food hygiene legislation and, if they don't, we will take action when necessary."