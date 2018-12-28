Pictures show thrills and spills at 2018 Matlock raft race
Intrepid fundraisers made a splash for charity when they braved the River Derwent on Boxing Day for the 57th Matlock raft race.
The entertaining annual event saw hardy folk get on board their home-made vessels and take on the icy waters from Cawdor Quarry to Cromford Meadows. Thousands of people gathered along the riverbank to cheer on those participating in the four-mile festive challenge. This year's event raised £1,510 for the RNLI, which saves lives at sea.
Matlock raft race was a great success. Picture by Nick Rhodes.