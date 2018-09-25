Pictures show Chesterfield ‘pirates’ raising £1,500 booty for Ashgate Hospice

Swashbuckling staff from Chesterfield firm Markerstudy Group donned pirate outfits and tackled a series of ‘It’s a Knockout’ challenges, raising an arr-mazing £1,500 booty for Ashgate Hospice.

More than 120 staff from the firm, including Auto Windscreens’ employees, tried their hand at ‘walk the plank’, axe-throwing an an inflatable assault course.

Each team donated money to enter and the winning ‘crew’ was aptly named ‘Surrender your Booty’.

Lizzie Smith-Foreman, Director of Marketing and Communications for Markerstudy, said: “‘It was great to see our ‘shipmates’ in Chesterfield putting the ‘fun’ into fundraising, reaising an incredible amount for a charity at the heart of the community.”