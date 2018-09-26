Pictures of vintage day fun at Crich Tramway Village

Visitors to Crich Tramway Village enjoyed the spirit of days gone by at a special vintage-themed event.

Sunday’s fun was themed around the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, allowing adults to get back into the swing of their youth and letting children experience the ‘golden days’.

The event boasted family fun, live entertainment, board games and outdoor activities from past eras, classic vehicles and trams and the chance to try vintage sewing machines.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “This was the first time we have held a Vintage Day, and the feedback from visitors has been fantastic. They enjoyed the vintage live music, vehicles and trade stalls and many have requested that we hold the event again next year.

“It brought in more visitors than the comparative day last year and we have plans to organise a similar event in 2019.”

The next major event at the museum is ‘Steampunk Day’ on Saturday, October 6 from 10am-5.30pm.