PICTURES: Motorway junction reopens after HGV mishap

An overturned HGV caused traffic chaos on a motorway junction yesterday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, December 29 but was not completely cleared until after 10pm.

It took place at the Heath interchange at junction 29 of the M1 (A617), completely closing the southbound slip road and reducing the roundabout to one lane only.

Police, two fire crews, the major rescue unit and the ambulance service all attended the incident, along with the Highways Agency.

One male casualty had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters.