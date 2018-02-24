PICTURES: Jack Reynolds, nearly 106, rides Chesterfield's big wheel!

One of the UK's oldest men - Derbyshire's very own Jack Reynolds - rode Chesterfield's big wheel today!

Great-grandfather Jack, of Hollingwood - who turns 106 in April - got on board the attraction with family members and saw some stunning views of Chesterfield town centre and surrounding areas from high above.

IN PICTURES: Jack Reynolds, 105, rides Chesterfield’s big wheel

Jayne Goodwin, Jack's daughter, said: "He absolutely loved it!

"Dad enjoys anything exciting."

We're awaiting confirmation from the whee's operators, but it's thought Jack was one of the oldest people - if not the oldest person - to go on the attraction.

Last month, the daredevil went abseiling at Dronfield-based ALPS Ltd.

On his 105th birthday last April, lifelong Derbyshire resident Jack became the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster - and raised much-needed funds for the Derbyshire air ambulance.

He's previously raised money for Ashgate Hospicecare by getting a tattoo for his 104th birthday.

And at the age of 102, he completed the ice bucket challenge dressed in nothing but a pair of Union Jack boxer shorts, raising thousands of pounds for the ALS Foundation.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."

The 60-metre wheel is in Chesterfield town centre until Sunday, March 11.