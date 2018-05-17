PICTURES: Five-bedroom farmhouse with stunning views of Peak District National Park on the market for £2.25 million

A five-bedroom country house with stunning views of the Peak District National Park is currently on the market, with a guide price of over £2 million.

Green Cowden Farm, just 1.5 miles away from Bakewell, has been owned by the same family since 1967.

Over the years, various farming methods have been employed at the farm, but more lately is has been used for arable, beef and sheep farming.

The property is now up for sale, with a guide price of £2,250,000, providing an exciting opportunity for a purchaser to obtain a very attractive ring-fenced farm, approached via a tree-lined drive.

The Grade II listed farmhouse is believed to date back to the early 19th Century and benefits from an adjoining range of impressive traditional stone farm buildings set around a courtyard.

These buildings have the potential to be converted to other uses, subject to the necessary consents.

A range of modern farm buildings lie to the west of the traditional range and house and the land extends in total to around 194.58 acres comprised of grassland, arable lane and woodland.

The two-storey farmhouse has a range of interior period features including open fireplaces, exposed ceiling timbers and window shutters.

On the ground floor, the property boasts two reception rooms, both of which have far reaching views, an extensive kitchen, large utility room with WC and a boot room.

The first floor accommodation includes five bedrooms and a bathroom, many of which feature far reaching views.

The property offers a range of traditional stone buildings, including a courtyard with an L-shaped range attached to the south western corner of the house. These buildings are part single and part two storeys. A further single storey L-shaped building of stone construction had permission to be converted to residental use, but this lapsed a number of years ao. There is also a stone field barn to the west of the farmstead.

The traditional buildings, which extend to around 8,396 sq ft in total, may be put to a variety of other uses separately to the main house, such as additional guest accommodation, home office space, leisure complex or garaging, subject to the necessary permissions.

Alternatively, the buildings may provide scope to be converted into holiday cottages, independent residential units or commercial uses.

Conversion work may be subject to planning and Listed Building consent.

