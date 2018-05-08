PICTURES: Driver 'tested positive for cocaine' after horrific crash in Derbyshire

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on a Derbyshire road.

Firefighters, the land ambulance, the air ambulance and police were called to the A515 at Tissington shortly before 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Picture posted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on Twitter.

The road was closed as fire crews worked to rescue the pair from the vehicle.

One of the casualties was taken to hospital by land ambulance while the other was taken to hospital by the air ambulance.

In a tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the male driver lost control of the car and it rolled over.

He tested positive for cocaine, officers added.

Police said the man and his female passenger escaped with 'serious but not life-threatening injuries'.

No further details are available at this time but we have asked officers if they can provide any more information

