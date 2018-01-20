PICTURES: Drink driver crashes car at Chesterfield roundabout

A drunk, uninsured driver has been taken into custody after his car ended up on its side in Chesterfield.

In a tweet posted shortly before 6am, Derbyshire Constabulary's armed response unit said the driver of a Skoda 'ran out of skill' negotiating the Donut roundabout.

Picture posted on the @DerbyshireARU Twitter account.

Officers added in the tweet: "Maybe the roadside breath test of 88ųg had something to do with it.

"Just to cap off his night we also seized the vehicle as he is uninsured.

"One on the way to cells.

"Don't drink and drive."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman was unavailable for further comment this morning.