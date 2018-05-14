PICTURES: Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials were a hit once again

There was unbridled enthusiasm for the mane event at Chatsworth as the Dodson and Horrell International Horse Trials returned.

Chatsworth delivered a happy weekend to nearly 400 horses and riders, not to mention spectators from near and far who were entertained with a wide variety of attractions.

The three-day event of thrilling world-class equestrian sport for all the family ran from Thursday, May 10 to Saturday, May 12.

Sam Horrell, CEO of Dodson and Horrell, said: “We’ve had a thrilling weekend and it’s been an honour to be a part of such an impressive event. It’s been a fantastic weekend and wonderful to see so many competitors and spectators enjoying the atmosphere. We’re already looking forward to 2019.

“Our sincere thanks to the army of volunteers who ensures that everything runs smoothly.”

Cathal Daniels, from Ireland, was victorious after winning two out of three sections for the Dodson and Horrell Challenge. The 21-year-old said: “This is some beautiful place. It’s been a great weekend. The mare is very special because I’ve done everything with her.”

Britain’s Piggy French produced a fast, accurate cross-country ride to head an all-female line-up in the first leg of the Event Rider Masters.