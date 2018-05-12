PICTURES: 'Disgust' as beer bottles, cans and broken glass ruin Chesterfield mum's park walk with young son

A Chesterfield mum has expressed her 'disgust' at the state of Queen's Park when she went for a walk with her young son this morning.
Paula Thackray visited the park this morning and found a number of scattered beer bottles and cans as well as lots of glass near the children's play area.
Posting on Facebook, she wrote: "Saturday morning walk in the park to find this. Please share disgusting state for a local park. Beer bottles/cans lots of broken glass."
