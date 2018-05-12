PICTURES: 'Disgust' as beer bottles, cans and broken glass ruin Chesterfield mum's park walk with young son

A Chesterfield mum has expressed her 'disgust' at the state of Queen's Park when she went for a walk with her young son this morning.

Paula Thackray visited the park this morning and found a number of scattered beer bottles and cans as well as lots of glass near the children's play area.

Broken glass was found all over the park.

Posting on Facebook, she wrote: "Saturday morning walk in the park to find this. Please share disgusting state for a local park. Beer bottles/cans lots of broken glass."

The children's play area.