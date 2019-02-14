Pictures capture spectacular cloud inversion over Derbyshire These photos capture a spectacular cloud inversion over Derbyshire this morning. They were all taken by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press. A cold still night followed by a warmer day made for spectacular cloud inversions like this one over the Hope Valley with cement works and Mam Tor in the distance this morning.. Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press other Buy a Photo A cold still night followed by a warmer day made for spectacular cloud inversions like this one over the Hope Valley with cement works and Mam Tor in the distance this morning.. Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press other Buy a Photo A cold still night followed by a warmer day made for spectacular cloud inversions like this one over the Hope Valley with cement works and Mam Tor in the distance this morning.. other Buy a Photo A cold still night followed by a warmer day made for spectacular cloud inversions like this one over the Hope Valley with cement works and Mam Tor in the distance this morning.. Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2