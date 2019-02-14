A cold still night followed by a warmer day made for spectacular cloud inversions like this one over the Hope Valley with cement works and Mam Tor in the distance this morning..

Pictures capture spectacular cloud inversion over Derbyshire

These photos capture a spectacular cloud inversion over Derbyshire this morning.

They were all taken by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
