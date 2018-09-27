Pictures as major memorial to Derbyshire’s miners takes shape near Chesterfield

A poignant memorial to miners in Derbyshire is rapidly taking shape in the former coalfields near Chesterfield.

Eleven new life-size steel figures forming tghe latest stage of the ‘Walking Together’ mining memorial were unveiled at Markham Vale.

Once completed, the ‘Walking Together’ memorial will take the form of 106 figures stretching between the village of Duckmanton, and the former pithead of Markham Colliery.

This walking trail of figures symbolises a miner’s journey to the pit and back home again.

The new figures – which will be in addition to 34 already in place – were officially launched by Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, Councillor Tony King.