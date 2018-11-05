Pictures as ‘emotional’ Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival marks Armistice centenary

More than 500 Derbyshire real ale enthusiasts attended a very special beer festival to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The Chesterfield CAMRA Market Beer Festival was dedicated to the anniversary, with all the beers honouring those who died or gave their services in the war.

On Saturday, a remembrance service was held, with standards being lowered and a minute’s silence held.

CAMRA chairman Jane Lefley said: “It was very emotional. The first beer to sell out was from Muirhouse Brewery, the Blueberry Porter which was dedicated to the 67 men who gave their lives in Ilkeston.

“Entertainment was by Marc White on Saturday evening and it was a party atmosphere for the whole evening.

Thank you to the British Legion for making our festival a memorable one.

“Over 500 attended over the weekend and not quite drank us dry but not far off.

“Now we are getting ready for our 20th Chesterfield CAMRA Annual Beer Festival at the Winding Wheel on February 1 and 2, 2019.”