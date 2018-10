It was ‘get me to the crypt on time’ as ghouls, witches, monsters and horror film villains descended for a Halloween-themed wedding in Chesterfield.

‘Vampires’ Claire Dooley and Oliver Oates tied the knot in a scary ceremony that turned more than a few heads at Chesterfield Register Office on Friday.

Among the guests were Beetlejuice, Jack Skeleton, Harley Quinn, Michael Myers and Cruella De Vil.

