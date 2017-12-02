PICTURES AND VIDEO: Tent appears in middle of busy Chesterfield town centre junction

A tent has appeared in the middle of a busy town centre junction in Chesterfield.

The small two-man shelter has been pitched on a patch of grass at the junction of Holywell Street and Saltergate, near the donut roundabout.

The photo above has been shared by Amanda Louise Fisher on the Chesterfield Opinions Facebook page who says one of her friends posted it on Facebook earlier today.

'Problems are shifting from New Beetwell Street to Knifesmithgate'

She said: "I know people going to have different opinions on this. My thoughts are I know it's not ideal were it's pitched but least the person not cold got some sort of cover."

Many others agreed but were hopeful that a better solution could be found.

Lisa Mcfaden said: "I saw this yesterday. It's just going to encourage more like it though. And while I'd not like anyone to suffer the elements, its far from ideal."

And David Pollard said: "I think there needs to be some kind view taken on it, as people are stopping using the town centre as its getting worse.

"Moving them on is only moving the problem - maybe let them stay on Beetwell street during a period of time at the night, at least its warm with the extraction down there."

Homelessness in Chesterfield has become a serious and growing problem in the last few years.

Until recently, the bus shelters on New Beetwell Street were often used by the town's homeless population but efforts to clean up this area seem to have moved the problem elsewhere.