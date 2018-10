Two foxes and two badgers are believed to have been shot dead and dumped in sacks at the side of the road in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Crime team said the animals were found on Uttoxeter Road, Foston, on October 3.

Picture from Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Crime team.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 18*478403.