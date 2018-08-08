Photos and video capture bee farmers placing bee hives in Peak District

These photos and video show bee farmers placing hives in the Peak District.

Captured by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press, the images show Tony Maggs and Catherine Harrison surrounded by stunning purple heather as they place the bee hives on Strines Moor.

The late summer blooms usually produce the best tasting honey. But this year's hot weather means that yields are likely to be lower.

Fears of triggering moorland fires means Tony has swapped his smoker for a water spray. Smoke makes the bees stay in their hives.

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press