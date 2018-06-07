PHOTO GALLERY: Junior football teams from the Chesterfield area

Football fever is once again about to grip the nation as the World Cup gets underway.

But away from the glitz and glamour of the England team and a major tournament like that, for many people, their love of the sport starts at a young age.

Junior football teams catering for all ages are in operation across the country, nurturing young talent and helping youngsters develop not only their football skills, but also life skills.

Youngsters can progress through the ages and may even go on to sign for professional or semi-professional teams.

But none of it would be possible without the dedicated team of volunteers who give up their time week in, week out to help run the teams.

We wanted to celebrate junior football so we asked you to send in your team photos.

And you didn’t disappoint!

We got so many photos we put them into a special supplement which was included in the Derbyshire Times May 24 edition.

But if you missed that week’s paper, we’ve put the pictures together into a gallery for you here.