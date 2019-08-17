Person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Derbyshire road

A casualty has been taken to hospital this afternoon after a three-vehicle collision in Eckington.

The crash happened on Littlemoor at around 1pm and involved two cars and a motorbike.

Fire crews made the scene safe and left the casualty in the care of the ambulance service.

No details have yet been released about the condition of the injured person.

