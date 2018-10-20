Person stuck in a lift rescued Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Staveley were called after someone got stuck in a life. They attended the incident in Ashgate Road, Chesterfield at around 5pm yesterday (Friday, October 19). Fire logo The person was rescued by the fire service. Derbyshire pair design Love Lock Trees inspired by Bakewell bridge troubles