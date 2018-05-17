Perrys Ford car dealership to open in Chesterfield this weekend - and it’s the biggest in Europe

A new multi- million pound car dealership will open its doors to the public in Chesterfield for the first time this weekend.

The Perrys Ford garage, based at Spire Walk Business Park, will be open for business from Saturday.

It is the largest Ford dealership in Europe as it leaves behind its smaller base on Chatsworth Road.

Paul Rogers, Perrys regional director for the East Midlands, said: “This is a very exciting time for Perrys. We have a fantastic choice of cars and we offer great aftercare and up-keep on all cars after purchase.

“We are committed to providing a great service for our customers in Chesterfield and beyond.”

Mr Rogers added: “This new site has seen significant investment from Perrys, we have spent £8.5 million on the creation of the new dealership which now holds twice the amount of cars than our old site giving customers a much wider choice.”

The new 4.5-acre site will have just under 400 employees working at the base.

Perrys has been in Chesterfield for 110 years and as well as selling cars, also carries out MOTs and servicing.

Visitors can drop into the location and take a look at the new and used cars which are all available to test drive.

Earlier this month, we reported concerns from some businesses about the potential for extra heavy traffic on the Horns Bridge roundabout as a result of the car dealership opening. Addressing those fears, Councillor Terry Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “This site and traffic to it had been considered when previous applications were made regarding Spire Walk and the reconfiguration of Horns Bridge roundabout and it was considered that the showroom would not have any significant impact on this and the application was approved.”