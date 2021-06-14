Zero Covid patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as Boris Johnson set to announce ‘Freedom Day’ delay
There are currently no coronavirus patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to so-called Freedom Day, which many had been looking forward to on June 21.
According to the BBC, senior ministers have signed off on a decision to delay the lifting of all legal restrictions on social contact – amid concerns about the Delta variant first identified in India.
That could mean capacity limits for sports, pubs and cinemas will remain, and nightclubs would stay closed.
Mr Johnson is due to confirm the reported four-week delay at a news conference at 6pm.
The extension will be put to a Commons vote this month and could trigger a sizeable Conservative backbench rebellion.
Shortly before 5pm on Monday, a Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesperson said there were zero Covid-19 patients.
The trust has recorded a total of 447 deaths related to the virus.