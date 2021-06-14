Zero Covid patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as Boris Johnson set to announce ‘Freedom Day’ delay

There are currently no coronavirus patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:24 pm

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to so-called Freedom Day, which many had been looking forward to on June 21.

MORE: Housebuilder apologises over ‘dangerous’ parking near Chesterfield development

According to the BBC, senior ministers have signed off on a decision to delay the lifting of all legal restrictions on social contact – amid concerns about the Delta variant first identified in India.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

That could mean capacity limits for sports, pubs and cinemas will remain, and nightclubs would stay closed.

Mr Johnson is due to confirm the reported four-week delay at a news conference at 6pm.

The extension will be put to a Commons vote this month and could trigger a sizeable Conservative backbench rebellion.

Shortly before 5pm on Monday, a Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesperson said there were zero Covid-19 patients.

The trust has recorded a total of 447 deaths related to the virus.

MORE: Chesterfield areas where Covid is almost gone as England prepares to have lockdown rules extended

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

Boris JohnsonChesterfield Royal Hospital