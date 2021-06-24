You're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't done most of these 13 things

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. If you'd like to see all the answers, you can read the full thread here.

So, according to people who know, you're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't...

1. Been carried down - or fallen down - the stairs of Xanadu nightclub 90's ravers will remember the venue well

2. Heard the words "pound a bag" while walking through the market Many people can remember phrases such as these being shouted the late Chesterfield market trader Don Hollingworth

3. Complained the town doesn't have an ice rink... Surely we should have one by now?!

4. Walked through or parked at 'The Donut' Ah the famous Hollywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that